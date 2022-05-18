CTA robbery: Suspect wanted for grabbing purse from victim on Blue Line platform in the Loop

article

Mass Transit Detectives are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery that occurred on a CTA Blue Line platform Sunday.

The robbery occurred at the platform located at Clark and Lake.

At about 5:50 a.m., the suspect approached a passenger on the CTA Blue Line platform and grabbed her purse from her shoulder, authorities said.

After a struggle with the victim, the suspect overpowered the victim and took the purse.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, between the ages of 18 and 25. He is rough 5'10" to 6'0". He has short black hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans and dark shoes with white souls.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit at (312) 745-4443.