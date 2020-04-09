CTA security guard, teen girl both charged in accidental Red Line shooting

article

A CTA security guard and a 16-year-old girl are facing charges after the guard accidentally shot them both during a struggle Thursday on a Red Line train in Lake View.

Eric Camp, 38, was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a concealed carry permit or FOID, Chicago police said. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a weapon and a municipal citation.

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee, and one count each of robbery and aggravated battery in a public place, police said. All of those charges are felonies.

Camp, a security guard contracted by the CTA, confronted the girl about 4 a.m. after she caused a “disturbance” on a moving train in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. The confrontation turned physical and the gun went off in Camp’s pocket, striking him in the leg and grazing the girl in the abdomen.

Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Camp is due in bond court Friday, police said. The girl’s date in juvenile court was not disclosed.