CTA service suspended on Red and Purple line trains due to track issues

CTA service has been suspended for several North Side train lines Thursday morning after a signal fell onto the tracks near the Belmont station.

Red Line service has been halted between Thorndale and Grand. Trains will continue between Howard and Thorndale and Grand and 95th. Shuttle buses are available for patrons going from Thorndale to Grand.

Purple Line Express service has also been suspended near Belmont. Local Purple Line trains are running between Linden and Howard.

Brown Line trains have resumed service with residual delays around 8:45 a.m.

A CTA spokesman attributed "track issues" at Clark Junction for the suspension of service. Chicago Fire Department and CTA personnel are at the scene now at Belmont, working to restore service.

There is no word on when service will resume operating normally.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.