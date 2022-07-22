4 stabbed on Red Line train on Chicago's North Side

Four people were stabbed during an attempted armed robbery Friday morning on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's North Side.

A 42-year-old man switched train cars around 2 a.m. at the North/Clybourn Red Line stop when he was followed by a group of six people who demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police.

The group began attacking the 42-year-old with a knife and a broken glass bottle, police said. The victim pulled out a knife of his own to fend off his attackers, police said.

During the struggle, he suffered several stab wounds and cuts and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said all six attackers were taken into custody with three of them suffering injuries during the assault:

A 52-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition

A 36-year-old man was cut several times on the forearm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Fire officials said a fifth person, a CTA employee, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for anxiety.

Trains are running but are bypassing the station as police investigate. Shuttle buses will be outside to assist those during their morning commute.

The CTA released a statement on the attack Friday morning: "This kind of violence is absolutely unacceptable, and we applaud the Chicago Police Department for its quick actions to arrest the suspects. CTA will continue to assist CPD in its investigation, including sharing any video from our security camera system."

Area Three detectives are investigating.