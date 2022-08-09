CTA thief arrested after stealing bag on Red Line train: police

A person was arrested after allegedly stealing the bag of a CTA Red Line train rider Tuesday morning on the North Side.

A man in his 40s was riding a Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station around 3:15 a.m. when someone came up and stole his bag, according to Chicago police.

Police responding to the scene took the suspect into custody.

No injuries were reported and charges are pending.

CTA officials and Chicago police promised to reinforce security on public transit after another violent attack over the weekend.

"No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of the CTA or in our neighborhoods," CPD Supt. David Brown said on Saturday. "We know the CTA is vital to our culture, and our commerce, and it's how hard-working Chicagoans get to work, school, and countless other places and events, and back home again."