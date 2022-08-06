CTA promises there will be more police on Chicago trains after another deadly shooting

Officials are promising to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) trains after another Red Line passenger was murderedearly Saturday.

The Red Line, in particular, seems to be a hot spot for violent crime. On Wednesday, a Red Line passenger was stabbed while the train was in the South Loop. On July 25, a Red Line passenger stabbed and killed a robber who was allegedly armed with a gun. On July 22, four people were stabbed on a Red Line train on the North Side. On July 18, a woman was slashed during a robbery at the Red Line Monroe station in the Loop. On June 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead at a Red Line Station on the South Side.

"Senseless gun violence and incidents like these, whether on CTA or in our neighborhoods, have no place in our city. No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of the CTA or in our neighborhoods," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Saturday. "We know the CTA is vital to our culture, and our commerce, and it's how hard-working Chicagoans get to work, school, and countless other places and events, and back home again."

More violent incidents have occurred on trains this year than at any time in the past decade, the Associated Press reports.

Police Superintendent David Brown says another "contingent" of additional police officers will be assigned to CTA trains starting Sunday.

CTA president Dorval Carter says canine units will return to the trains as part of the system's unarmed security force.

"This was a senseless act of violence," Carter said of Saturday's murder. "I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to stem these egregious acts of violence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

