Person stabbed to death on Red Line train on South Side

A person was fatally stabbed on a CTA Red Line train Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was on a train car around 3 a.m. near the 63rd Street Station when he was stabbed several times in the chest by an unknown male, police said.

The victim was able to run to the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue where paramedics were called, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.