CTA to boost workforce, hiring bus operators, trade workers and more

The Chicago Transit Authority is looking increase its workforce.

The agency announced on Friday that it has a variety of job opportunities available including bus operators, trade positions and various management and professional administration based roles.

"There may be a lot of job opportunities available at this time, but very few are offering the level of benefits and career growth opportunities that are available at the CTA," said Alex Moreno, Vice President, Human Resources. "In addition to offering competitive pay and great benefits, the CTA also offers you an opportunity to lay the groundwork for a future career in a diverse transportation organization that will always be a key part of Chicago."

The CTA says both entry level and professional positions are available, and there is currently high demand for part-time bus operators and trade workers, such as machinists, electricians and mechanics.

The agency says part-time bus operators start at $23.44 per hour with a top pay of $36.06 per hour. Candidates who already hold a commercial driver's license or commercial learning permit will have have an expedited start date, the CTA says. Based on performance and tenure, part-time bus operators can transition to full time work as soon as 12 months.

Paid training will be offered and all positions are locally based.

Those interested in a part-time bus operator position may participate in a virtual job fair on May 26 at 12 p.m. The CTA encourages candidates to register ahead of time by visiting https://bit.ly/2RmxpJB.

For a complete list of available jobs with the CTA, visit TransitChicago.com/careers.