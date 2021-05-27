CTA to reduce the price of 3 unlimited-ride passes starting Friday

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) says it will be reducing the price on three of its existing unlimited-ride passes as a part of the city's "Open Chicago" initiative.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the CTA made the announcement Thursday and said the promotion is a way to welcome back customers, attract new riders and encourage existing customers to use transit more often.

The promotional pass products are a central component of CTA's recently announced "When You’re Ready, We're Ready" campaign.

"Throughout the pandemic, CTA services have been vitally important for so many residents," said Lightfoot. "Now, as our city begins to reopen and our residents begin to restore their sense of normalcy by returning to work and in-person activities, these services will be even more critical."

Starting Friday, May 28 and running through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, the CTA will offer the following discounts.

One-day pass: $5 (down from $10)

Three-day pass: $15 (down from $20)

Seven-day pass: $20 (down from $28)

To purchase the promotional fares, customers can go to any Ventra Vending Machine, use the Ventra app, use the Ventra website or by calling Ventra customer service at (877) NOW-VENTRA (669-8368).

The fares are also available at over 1,000 retail locations.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"There is nothing like Chicago in the summertime—festivals, farmer’s markets, sporting events, backyard barbecues and so much more—and the CTA is ready to take you to all the places that will make this summer a memorable one," said CTA President Corval R. Carter, Jr.

CTA ridership has been increasing since the start of the year, and the promotional fares will help sustain that ridership growth, as riders return to transit for work and recreation, the CTA said.

"This new fare promotion will not only ensure that this transition is as accessible as possible and build back the CTA's ridership, but it will also further prove that a robust transit system is essential to Chicago's social and economic recovery from this pandemic," said Lightfoot.

The CTA says it serves more than 500,000 riders on an average weekday.

With the One-Day Pass, customers can ride all day for the cost of one round-trip fare (which is $5 on trains, $4.50 on buses).

The Three-Day Pass is ideal for weekend travel or employees working flexible days.

And with the Seven-Day Pass, customers essentially pay less than $3 per day for unlimited rides for the week and the weekend.

"Transit is an important part of the region’s recovery," Carter said. "And as people get back to their normal routines, the CTA will continue to work hard every day to provide the clean and comfortable environment our customers deserve."

Advertisement

For more information, you can visit transitchicago.com