CTA train operator beaten on Red Line train on the South Side

A CTA train operator was beaten by two passengers Wednesday morning on a Red Line train on the South Side.

The train was stalled outside the Garfield station at 8:30 a.m. when the 62-year-old got into an argument with two teenagers who began beating him in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, police and fire officials said.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The attackers fled onto the expressway, police said

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.