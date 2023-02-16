CTA, US Army announce new veteran recruitment partnership
CHICAGO - The CTA has announced a new partnership with the US Army to help recruit veterans for jobs with the transit agency.
The "Partnership for your Success" program will connect the agency directly with veteran channels to encourage more service members to apply and to expand CTA postings on veteran job sites.
The CTA is also establishing an internal veterans' committee to provide workers who are veterans with benefits, offers and other opportunities.