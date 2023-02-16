Expand / Collapse search

CTA, US Army announce new veteran recruitment partnership

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

The CTA has announced a new partnership with the US Army to help recruit veterans for jobs with the transit agency.

The "Partnership for your Success" program will connect the agency directly with veteran channels to encourage more service members to apply and to expand CTA postings on veteran job sites.

The CTA is also establishing an internal veterans' committee to provide workers who are veterans with benefits, offers and other opportunities.