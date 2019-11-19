Cubs' Bryant, wife Jessica announce their first child

article

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and his wife Jessica announced Tuesday they're expecting their first child.

The all-star and his wife made the announcement in a video montage posted to his Instagram account.

The video caption reads, "Life is getting interesting, and I couldn't be happier!"

According to the post, the couple are expecting a baby boy in April 2020.

The Cubs congratulated the happy couple on Twitter shortly after the annoucement.

Advertisement

Bryant and Jessica were married in a January 2017 ceremony.