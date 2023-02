The Chicago Cubs are giving away special experiences to three lucky fans!

It is called "The Wildest Dreams at Wrigley."

To enter, all you have to do is buy a single home-game ticket between Friday and Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

You also get to choose your prize. You'll have the option of either playing softball on the field or spending the night in Wrigley and watching a game from a suite.