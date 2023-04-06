Cupich to preside over Holy Thursday mass in Chicago

Cardinal Blase Cupich will preside over the Mass of the Lord's Supper at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.

The Archdiocese of Chicago will welcome Venezuelan refugees to participate in the washing of the feet ritual.

The symbolic act will be led by Cupich, archbishop of Chicago.

The mass, which takes place each year on the Thursday of Holy Week, re-enacts Jesus's last supper.

This year, the archdiocese has invited 12 asylum seekers from Venezuela who now live in Chicago to participate in the sacred ceremony.

"We begin Holy Thursday by reenacting what most people recognize as the last supper, just as Jesus Christ did during the last supper," said Marilu Gonzalez, regional operations director at St. Gall Catholic Church.

"Every Holy Thursday we have 12 people here at the cathedral who have their feet washed by the cardinal and this year it’s the asylum seekers to show our connectedness and closeness to them," said Father Andy Matijevic from Holy Name Cathedral.

Thursday evening's mass begins at 5:15 p.m. and it’s expected to last just over an hour.