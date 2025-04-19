Curbside Compassion rolls out mobile mental health care across Chicago

The Brief Curbside Compassion, a pink mobile therapy van created by licensed clinical social worker Sarah Taylor, offers free mental health services, counseling, and advocacy directly in Chicago neighborhoods. The initiative, three years in the making, debuted in Bucktown with cozy seating, calming decor, and four clinicians offering on-the-spot 15-minute sessions. In partnership with Chicago French Press, the effort aims to expand citywide during National Mental Health Awareness Month to reach and support more women in need.



For one Chicago woman, bringing mental health care directly to those in need has been a decade-long mission — now, she’s doing it with a pink van and a powerful message of hope.

What we know:

With flowers, balloons and a pink van, Curbside Compassion aims to provide women with accessible counseling, intervention and advocacy.

Inside the van, cozy seating and calming decor create a mobile wellness space unlike any other.

"Today, we're debuting Curbside Compassion. This has been a work in progress for almost three years," said founder Sarah Taylor, who is also a licensed social worker.

With four clinicians on hand, attendees could stop in for 15-minute sessions to unload, listen, re-evaluate and heal. All services and resources are offered free of charge.

"Today, we're just showing the community that we're here, able to mobilize, showing our services and showing a little bit about who she is and what she's all about," said Kris Christian, with Chicago French Press.

The mobile mental health support unit is Taylor’s brainchild, designed to offer mental health care, domestic violence advocacy and emotional support tools throughout Chicago.

The team hopes to bring the van to several neighborhoods citywide.

Kris Christian, founder of Chicago French Press — a premium coffee and tea provider — is collaborating with the project.

"To be a pioneer in this space and collaborate on this together by just providing coffee, tea, support – sometimes that's all you need to make someone else's day better," said Taylor.

The van was parked outside Village Dispensary in Bucktown on Saturday.

What's next:

With May marking National Mental Health Awareness Month, the team behind Curbside Compassion hopes to inspire healing and strengthen communities across the city.

For more information, visit yosoyella.org.