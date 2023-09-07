CVS Health expands community outreach, enhancing access to after-school programs in Chicago

The Chicago Park District is receiving substantial support from CVS Health, as the company is providing a $20,000 grant.

This funding aims to enable nearly 300 children to participate in after-school programs within the Douglas community.

In addition to the grant, CVS Health will also host a backpack giveaway for the Park Kids After-School Program at Ellis Park on Thursday.

CVS Health has stated that its objective is to extend its reach into the communities it serves, emphasizing its commitment to community well-being.