CVS Wicker Park location shutting down in March

CVS says it is shutting down one of its Wicker Park locations.

The store is located inside the historic Home Bank and Trust company building on North Ashland Avenue. Its final day of business will be March 7.

Prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby pharmacy on North Ogden Avenue.

The store’s closing is part of a larger plan CVS announced in 2021 to close around 900 stores over three years.

The news comes less than a month after Walgreens officials announced they will shut down the flagship Wicker Park store in the Noel State Bank building.