Cyclist dies 8 days after Gage Park hit-and-run

A cyclist died over a week after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The 47-year-old man was riding a bicycle about 10:50 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 5600 block of South California Avenue when someone in a southbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The man, later identified as Demetrio Ruiz Macias, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Macias lived in Chicago Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.