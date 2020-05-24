Cyclist dies days after being hit by vehicle in South Loop

article

A cyclist who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in the South Loop died from his injuries Saturday.

Andrew Peterson, 37, died about 7:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the Gold Coast.

Peterson was biking east about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a northbound Volkswagen as he crossed an intersection in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, Chicago police said.

An autopsy Sunday said Peterson died of injuries related to the collision, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The Volkswagen’s driver, a 27-year-old man, was cited for failing to reduce his speed, police said.