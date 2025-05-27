'Da Pope' beer taps into faith and flavor at Chicago brewery

The Brief Burning Bush Brewery in Chicago has released a new beer called Da Pope, brewed in honor of the newly elected Pope from Chicago. The American mild ale blends biblical inspiration with a Chicago twist. The beer has been a hit, and the brewery plans to release it in cans soon.



The term "papal dispensation" is taking on a new meaning at Burning Bush Brewery on the city's North Side, which has begun dispensing a beer brewed in honor of the new Pope—with a decidedly Chicago twist.

"Last Friday we released a beer called the Da Pope, a name we thought was fitting. It’s so Chicago," said Burning Bush Brewery owner Brent Raska.

What we know:

Da Pope is pouring on da taps at Burning Bush, a brewery which already has something of a holy history. Raska was once a man of the cloth himself.

"I am a former Presbyterian pastor," said Raska. "So all of our beers now are themed, like Lions Den, Red Sea, Jonah. All have a biblical or religious theme to it. So it makes sense, making the Pope beer."

Brewer Scott McElhenie said at first he wasn’t sure about the idea.

"Is this an appropriate thing? And it didn’t take me long to say, yeah, I think a Pope from Chicago would love a beer named Da Pope."

Dig deeper:

They decided to honor Pope Leo from Chicago by brewing a lower alcohol American mild ale made with all American grains and hops and, of course, Chicago water.

"It’s caramelly and toasted," said McElhenie. "I’ve been describing it as a bit a little bit like a mix between a lager and a stout, which is two opposite ends of the spectrum. Hopefully we’re doing (Pope Leo) proud by just saying, here is something that appeals to the masses and brings people together."

Which is where they say religion and beer share a lot in common.

"The community. The connectivity. The fellowship you have at a bar," said Raska. "Bartenders are often kind of like pastors," adding that in Europe monks have been brewing beer for centuries.

By the numbers:

And while it might not qualify as a miracle, over the weekend the craft brewery was jammed with lines out the door.

"It was received really well," said Raska. "I just checked the sales. We sold a lot of pints over the weekend."

McElhenie was asked whether the beer does the pope proud.

"I’m going to wait for him to come visit us to give us his final verdict, if we ever get so lucky," he said.

What's next:

For now, you have to come to the brewery in the North Center neighborhood to drink Da Pope. Burning Bush plans on brewing another batch later this week, which will be put into cans so that customers will be able to bring a little bit of the spirit home with them.