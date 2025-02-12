Second person charged in shooting death of 12-year-old girl in Chicago

The Brief Tyler Wright, 19, is the second person charged in the death of 12-year-old Dalilah Batey. Wright faces one felony count of causing child endangerment resulting in death. A 14-year-old boy was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter.



A second person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Dalilah Batey on Chicago’s South Side.

Tyler Wright, 19, faces one felony count of causing child endangerment resulting in death. This follows the earlier arrest of a 14-year-old boy who was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Second Arrest in Deadly Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. inside a home in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

According to court documents, Wright invited children under the age of 14 to the home, where they drank alcohol, used drugs and played with firearms. One of the children, while handling a firearm, shot Batey in the face.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she later died.

On Wednesday, police announced Wright was charged with one felony count of causing child endangerment resulting in death.

He was on pre-trial release for aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon when the shooting happened, according to court documents.

Tyler Wright

Following this incident, Wright was denied pre-trial release and will be detained until his next court date, which is set for Thursday morning.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested less than two hours after the shooting and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Because he is a juvenile, his name has not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring you updates as we learn them.