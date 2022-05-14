Dan Ryan crash: 1 dead after vehicle rolls over, falls off bridge near Chinatown feeder ramp

A person was killed after a two-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan resulted in a vehicle rolling over and falling off a bridge Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at I-94 northbound at 27th Street.

According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the crash at 1:51 a.m.

One of the vehicles rolled over and fell off of the bridge at the above location, police said.

Northbound lanes were closed from 47th Street to the Chinatown feeder ramp.

The entrance ramp to the express lanes from local lanes was also closed at 43rd Street.

The incident is still under investigation.