Dan Ryan crash: Person lying on ground hit, killed on I-94, ISP says

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed around 4:30 a.m. Monday on northbound I-94. State police say the person was lying on the ground when struck. Multiple lanes were closed for an investigation.



A person who was lying on the ground was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:32 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 94 near 75th Street.

State police say a person was lying on the ground before being struck by a vehicle. They died at the scene.

A black Chevrolet SUV was involved in the crash, according to ISP.

Multiple lanes of the expressway were closed for the investigation, with traffic getting by only in the left lanes.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person is unknown at this time.

What's next:

ISP says the crash remains under investigation.