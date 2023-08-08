Expand / Collapse search

Dan Ryan Expressway shooting shuts down southbound lanes near 87th Street

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago
Police block off southbound lanes of Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - All southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were shut down for hours Tuesday morning as state police investigated a shooting on the South Side.

Illinois State troopers responded to a report of an expressway shooting around 4:36 a.m. on southbound I-94 near 87th Street.

No injuries were reported but all southbound lanes were closed until they reopened around 7 a.m., according to ISP.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact state police at (847) 294-4400.