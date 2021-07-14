Dan Ryan Expressway closed for hours for shooting investigation on the South Side

All lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for more than three hours near Longwood Manor Wednesday morning as state troopers investigated a possible shooting.

The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 95th Street, according to preliminary information from the Illinois State police. No injuries were reported.

All lanes were closed about 4:30 a.m. and traffic diverted at 87th Street. They were reopened about 7:50 a.m., state police said.

