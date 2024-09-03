Dan Ryan Expressway crash leads to diesel fuel leak

A three-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway caused a semi to leak diesel fuel across the interstate Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The semi and two cars crashed around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 87th Street, according to Illinois State Police. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

The semi leaked diesel fuel across the expressway and traffic was diverted at 79th Street, so crews could clean up the road. All lanes were reopened around 3:20 a.m.

No further information was provided.