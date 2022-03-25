Expand / Collapse search

Dan Ryan Expressway shooting wounds person on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
A shooting on the Dan Ryan expressway shut down inbound lanes during the morning commute on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO - One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning, shutting down inbound lanes during morning rush hour on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway near 69th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Inbound lanes were shut down on I-94 from 67th Street to 71st Street.

This story is developing. Check back for details.