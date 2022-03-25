Dan Ryan Expressway shooting wounds person on Chicago's South Side

One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning, shutting down inbound lanes during morning rush hour on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway near 69th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Inbound lanes were shut down on I-94 from 67th Street to 71st Street.

This story is developing. Check back for details.