Dan Ryan local lanes reopen after truck overturns, spills trash near Skyway

Southbound lanes on the on the Dan Ryan Expressway reopened Friday morning after an overturned garbage truck blocked traffic for more than four hours.

The truck and a pickup collided about 4 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-94 near the Chicago Skyway, according to Illinois State Police.

The garbage truck overturned and spilled trash across the expressway in addition to leaking fuel, state police said. No injuries were reported.

The fuel leak was contained, and southbound lanes were reopened at 47th Street by 8:45 a.m., according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management.