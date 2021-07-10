Dan Ryan ramp closed after expressway shooting
CHICAGO - The ramp from the eastbound Eisenhower to the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway was closed Saturday morning following a reported shooting.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on the I-290 eastbound ramp to I-94 southbound, according to Illinois State Police.
No one was injured in the shooting, state police said.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS
The ramp remains closed as of 10 a.m. while troopers investigate the shooting.
State police have not yet released any additional details.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back for details.