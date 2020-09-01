Dangerous lakefront waves until Tuesday evening as storms push through Chicago: forecasters

article

Residents should avoid the lakeshore until 7 p.m. Tuesday when high waves and rip currents are expected to subside, forecasters are warning.

Waves could be 6 feet high through early afternoon until subsiding to between 2 to 4 feet by mid-evening, the National Weather Service said in its warning.

“Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures,” the weather service said.

The gusty northeast winds responsible for dangerous lake conditions are part of a storm system moving through northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, there’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms and showers in Chicago into Wednesday morning.

The total rainfall should be below a tenth-of-an-inch, forecasters said.

The rest of the week will be dryer and warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-80s or high-70s, the weather service said.