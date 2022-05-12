A Frankfort man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday.

Jeremy Coates, 39, learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to the crime. The sentence was handed down by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer H. Bauknecht.

Coates is required to serve 85% of his 25-year sentence, officials said.

"This sentencing highlights the importance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in tracking down and prosecuting individuals who assault and exploit children," Raoul said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, authorities got a tip about Coates and searched his home where they found evidence of child pornography. He was arrested on June 24, 2020, on charges of possession of child pornography.

The charges were then upgraded when the investigation revealed evidence that Coates sexually assaulted a child, prosecutors said. He also produced and traded child pornography, according to prosecutors.

"I would like to thank the Illinois Attorney General’s office and local law enforcement for their assistance in ensuring a dangerous predator is off our streets," Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said in a statement. "Anyone who commits heinous crimes against children will be held accountable under the law."

Raoul says online child sexual exploitation can be reported at www.cybertipline.com.

"My office will continue to partner with local law enforcement and states attorney’s offices throughout Illinois to ensure justice for victims of exploitation and sexual assault," Raoul said.