Daniel Craig likely to earn first Oscar nomination for ‘Queer’

While he may no longer be James Bond, actor Daniel Craig is about to be something else: a first time Oscar nominee.

Craig is earning the best reviews of his career for his performance in the new movie QUEER – based on the book (and life) of author William S. Burroughs.

The film is earning a lot of attention from audiences for its graphic sex scenes between actors Craig and OUTER BANKS star Drew Starkey, something Craig says he expected would gain the film some notoriety.

"We knew that the film had to have that intimacy, it was important that the movie showed it, didn’t shy away from it," Craig said. "The physical act of sex is part of all our lives, everybody does it. We wanted to be sensitive to it, we wanted to make it as real as we could possibly could."

Craig added "At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s the most interesting part of the movie."

QUEER opens in theaters around Chicago on Friday, December 6th.