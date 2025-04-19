Daniel Matus: 13-year-old boy reported missing in Aurora has been found

A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing in Aurora has been found safe, according to police.

The backstory:

Daniel Matus was recently reported missing and was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of North Madison Street, according to Aurora police.

As of around 4 p.m., police said he was located and reunited with his family.

Pictured is Daniel Matus, 13. (Aurora PD )

He was described as having a fade haircut and was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black Nike shoes, authorities said. Matus was also riding a silver Mongoose BMX-style bicycle.

Further details on the case haven't been released.