Expand / Collapse search

Daniel Matus: 13-year-old boy reported missing in Aurora has been found

By Cody King
Published  April 19, 2025 5:06pm CDT
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing in Aurora has been found safe, according to police. 

The backstory:

Daniel Matus was recently reported missing and was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of North Madison Street, according to Aurora police.

As of around 4 p.m., police said he was located and reunited with his family. 

Pictured is Daniel Matus, 13. (Aurora PD )

He was described as having a fade haircut and was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black Nike shoes, authorities said. Matus was also riding a silver Mongoose BMX-style bicycle.

Further details on the case haven't been released. 

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Aurora Police Department. 

AuroraMissing PersonsNews