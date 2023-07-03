Daniel Reyes: Chicago boy, 15, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Daniel Reyes was last seen at his Portage Park home in the 4900 block of W. Henderson St. on June 26, 2023, according to police.

The teenager may be with friends on the city's Northwest Side, police said.

Daniel Reyes | CPD

Reyes is described as a Hispanic boy, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.