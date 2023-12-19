Chicago man exonerated after spending 12 years behind bars

A Chicago man who was convicted of murder at the age of 18 has been exonerated after 12 years behind bars.

The conviction of Darien Harris was vacated two weeks ago due to the star witness in the case being legally blind.

The only video from the shooting back in 2011 shows a person shooting at a BP gas station on 66th Street and Stony Island Avenue but the shooter was unidentifiable.

Harris' lawyers spoke Tuesday, celebrating his release.

"He went in as an 18-year-old, just turned 18 a week from his high school graduation and he's had to grow up largely in prison but he has remained so positive. He is such an inspiration to so many," said Lauren Myerscough-Mueller

Harris will be walking out of the jail later Tuesday as a free man.