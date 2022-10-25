Darrell Brooks trial: Jury instructions, closing arguments set for Tuesday

Jurors in the Darrell Brooks trial are coming to court on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with overnight bags. Brooks is accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.

Jurors could potentially begin jury deliberations by the end of the day. But first, they must get through five to six hours of jury instructions read to them by Judge Jennifer Dorow – and then closing arguments from the prosecution and Brooks.

Before the jury could be brought into the courtroom, Brooks argued with Judge Dorow about matters such as subject matter jurisdiction and other evidence. The judge said she was not going to have this discussion or debate.

"That opportunity has closed for you sir," the judge said. "The record speaks for itself."

Judge Dorow then warned Brooks if he starts talking about subject matter jurisdiction in front of the jury, she will excuse the jurors – and Brooks will be sent to the adjacent courtroom. At that point, the judge took a five-minute break.

Just as the jury was being brought into the courtroom after the break, Brooks began asking questions of Judge Dorow once again. The judge immediately sent the jury back out of the courtroom. Judge Dorow asked Brooks if he could not interrupt or make statements during the reading of the jury instructions. Because he would not answer appropriately, the judge ordered Brooks to be put in the adjacent courtroom so that the jury instructions could be read without interruption.

When court returned, Brooks was indeed in the adjacent courtroom – and the judge described for the record as to why he was there. The jury was present for this.

However, during this process, Brooks could be seen waving his arms in the adjacent. He told bailiffs that he indeed want to be present for the reading of the jury instructions – and once again, the judge put the court in a brief recess to make this possible.

Moments later, with the jury at the courtroom door, the judge ordered a fourth break – because Brooks began speaking out of turn once again. A fifth break came a short time after that.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Judge Dorow brought the court back to order – with the jury present. She began the five to six-hour process of reading through jury instructions. Brooks was in the adjacent courtroom – and muted.

When closing arguments happen

Judge Dorow has set aside one hour for each side to deliver closing arguments. Whatever time the prosecution team does not use in its initial closing argument, they will be allowed to use in a rebuttal (if they choose). On Monday, a defiant Brooks said he will not be delivering a closing argument.

The judge told the jurors to come prepared with overnight backs in case they do go directly into deliberations. Once the jurors are deliberating, they will be sequestered – meaning they will not be allowed to go home. Three remaining alternate jurors will be sequestered separately from the twelve who are deliberating. If they decide to break for the night, jurors will go to a hotel before returning to the courthouse on Wednesday morning.

There are 76 individual criminal charges against Brooks. The jury has to vote on each one. Assuming they follow the instructions, that is 107 pages of material to work through. So even if they are unanimous in their views of his innocence or guilty, reaching a verdict on all 76 counts could take time.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.