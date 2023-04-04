Daughter of Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García dies at 28: 'Completely heartbroken'

The daughter of U.S. Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García died Monday night. She was 28.

The congressman released the news in a statement Tuesday morning.

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. We are completely heartbroken. Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time."

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.