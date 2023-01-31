Dave Bautista's transition from wrestling to acting 'almost an obsession' for Knock at the Cabin star

While he may have started out in the wrestling ring, Dave Bautista is quickly making a name for himself as one of the most exciting actors to watch today – something audiences can see for themselves this weekend when he stars in the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Knock at the Cabin."

Bautista sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about making the transition from wrestling to acting – and why his choices have led him on a different path than most who’ve made that similar transition.

"I can only speak for myself," Bautista said. "When I left wrestling, I didn’t set out to be a movie star. I wanted to be an actor. That’s why I left, I fell in love with acting. And the way I fell in love with it was almost an obsession: I realized how bad I was at it and I wanted to get better at it."

Bautista added, "I wanted to prove that I could be a good actor. I like the action roles, I just don’t seek them. It’s the dramatic roles I’ve had to seek out, and it hasn’t been easy. I’ve had to get people to think outside the box to cast me in roles like this."

"Knock at the Cabin" opens in theaters on Feb. 3rd.