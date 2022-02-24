Dave Grohl on how Chicago launched his rock star ambitions

He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest rock stars on the planet – but Dave Grohl’s very first musical inspiration came from the city of Chicago.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about their new horror movie "Studio 666" hitting theaters this weekend – but Grohl took the opportunity to talk about his early memories visiting Chicago and how it inspired him to become the legendary rock star he is today.

"For me personally, when I was young, my family had a family that lived in Evanston and we would come up to Chicago every summer and spend a couple of weeks," Grohl said. "I was about 12 or 13 years old. I’d started playing music and I loved rock and roll but I’d never seen a live band.

"I came up to Chicago for the summer and went to the Cubby Bear and saw a punk rock band called Naked Raygun and that was the first time I ever saw a band on a stage. I stood there in front of the lead singer in the Cubby Bear and thought ‘I’m going to do this for the rest of my life.’

"That summer of 1983 completely changed the direction of my life and I have to thank Chicago for that."

"Studio 666" hits theaters on Friday.