Chicago police are looking for a missing man whose last known location was the Greyhound Bus Station.

Police said David Bowers, 26, was last seen on Friday at the station on West Harrison on the Near West Side.

Bowers is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'11", and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you have information, Chicago police would like you to call the SVU at 312-747-8380.