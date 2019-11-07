Daycare worker killed by gunfire coming home from work

A daycare worker was killed in a shooting Wednesday as she was arriving to her home in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

About 10:26 p.m., Kimberly Underwood, 53, was pulling into a lot near her home in the 1000 block of East 133rd Street when shots rang out, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Underwood was struck in the face and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Underwood’s cousin, Jesse Underwood, said that Kimberly Underwood worked at a daycare. According to Jesse Underwood, Kimberly Underwood was caught in the crossfire of at least two nearby shooters.

Kimberly Underwood had two daughters and a son, as well as 11 grandchildren, Jesse Underwood said.

“She’ll be truly missed, its unbelievable, its hitting too many families,” Jesse Underwood said. “You can’t even pull into your own parking lot.”

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.