DCFS investigates death of 1-month-old in Park Manor

State child welfare officials are investigating the death of a 1-month-old boy found unresponsive Monday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

A family member told officers that the infant was put to sleep the night before and, around 4 a.m., the family member noticed him unresponsive and not breathing, Chicago police said.

The family member gave the child CPR until paramedics arrived to the 6700 block of South Champlain Avenue and took the infant to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The child, Messiah Watters, was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. The cause of death is undetermined pending autopsy results.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the death, an agency spokesman said. The department had prior contact with the boy’s family.