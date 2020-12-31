DCFS investigates death of 4-month-old in University Village

State child welfare officials are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy found not breathing early Wednesday in the University Village neighborhood.

Family told police they put the infant to bed at 2:30 a.m. and woke up to find him unresponsive, Chicago police said in an emailed statement.

Officers were called to the home about 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Place, police said.

Se Koni Allah Cox Bey was taken to UIC Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:38 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results were inconclusive.

Police said the cause of death was unknown.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the child’s death, according to agency spokespeople. The agency had previous contact with family, the agency said.