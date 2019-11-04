DCFS investigates death of toddler on Halloween in suburbs

The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the death of a toddler who died last week in northwest suburban Palatine.

About 9:50 p.m. Oct. 31, officers responded to a medical emergency in the 1300 block of East Evergreen Drive, according to Palatine police.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy did not rule on the cause or manner of his death pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

DCFS is investigating the death of the child, a spokesman for the department said.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and there are no persons of interest in custody, police said.