DCFS investigates infant death in South Chicago

State child welfare officials and police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy found unresponsive Tuesday evening in a South Chicago home.

The child was identified as Leighton Boyd by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

His caretaker told investigators he was on a couch next to the infant when the infant began crying, Chicago police said in a statement.

The 33-year-old man went to get a bottle for the infant and, upon returning, found the infant not breathing, police said.

He called 911 about 9:40 p.m. and administered CPR until paramedics arrived to their home in the 8400 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.

The child was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m., police said.

The cause of death was unclear, and autopsy results haven’t been released.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating Leighton’s death, according to agency spokesman Bill McCaffrey.

The agency hasn’t had previous contact with the boy’s family, he said.

In late December, DCFS officials said they were investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy found not breathing in the University Village neighborhood. Family allegedly told police they put the infant to bed and woke up to find him unresponsive.