Dead bats reportedly washing ashore from Lake Michigan

Some environmental groups are raising concerns about disturbing discoveries on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Dead bats have been washing up on beaches in Michigan and Indiana in reportedly unusual numbers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"I became aware of the event this morning by a colleague, and it's quite a bizarre event I've spoken to a few colleagues from the area and they've never seen anything like this before," said Michael Witby, Director of Bats at BCI.

While the cause isn't yet known, a hypothesis some experts say is plausible is that the bats died in recent storms days ago and changing currents are bringing them to beaches now.