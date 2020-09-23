Deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses pushed back to 2021

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended the deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses and state ID cards until early next year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous Nov. 1 deadline has been pushed back to Feb. 1, 2021, according to a statement from the secretary of state’s office.

The extension also applies to licenses with expiration dates in October, November, December and January, officials said.

“Extending expiration dates until February 1 means people with an expired driver’s license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said in the statement. “During this pandemic, we continue to think creatively to serve the public as efficiently as possible, while making public health and safety our top priority.”

The deadline to renew expired license plate stickers was previously extended to Nov. 1, and officials said that date remains in effect, as stickers can be renewed online.

Driver services facilities statewide were closed earlier this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but many have since reopened with social distancing measures in place.