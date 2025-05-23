Deadly crash on I-55 in DuPage County causes major delays: ISP

The Brief A fatal crash Friday on southbound I-55 near Cass Avenue in Darien is causing major traffic delays. Ramps from both directions of Illinois 83 to southbound I-55 are closed as police investigate. The mainline remains open, but drivers are urged to slow down, move over, and use alternate routes.



A fatal crash Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 55 in DuPage County is causing significant traffic delays, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The crash happened on I-55 southbound near Cass Avenue, in Darien, Ill., according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities have shut down the ramps from southbound Illinois 83 and northbound Illinois 83 to southbound I-55 while they investigate.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on the circumstances of the crash or the victim.

What's next:

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and are reminded to slow down and move over when approaching the scene. The southbound I-55 mainline remains open.