Deadly crash on I-55 in DuPage County causes major delays: ISP
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A fatal crash Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 55 in DuPage County is causing significant traffic delays, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
The crash happened on I-55 southbound near Cass Avenue, in Darien, Ill., according to Illinois State Police.
Authorities have shut down the ramps from southbound Illinois 83 and northbound Illinois 83 to southbound I-55 while they investigate.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details on the circumstances of the crash or the victim.
What's next:
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and are reminded to slow down and move over when approaching the scene. The southbound I-55 mainline remains open.