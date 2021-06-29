Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
15
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:14 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, La Porte County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:30 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County

Suspect in deadly Gary bank robbery needed money to pay MidStates Football League bills, FBI says

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Gary
FOX 32 Chicago

Gary bank robbery suspects acquainted through MidStates Football League, FBI says

The two men charged in a deadly bank robbery in Gary, Indiana, knew each other through the MidStates Football League, according to the FBI and prosecutors.

GARY, Indiana - The two men charged in a deadly bank robbery in Gary, Indiana, knew each other through the MidStates Football League, according to the FBI and prosecutors, and one of the suspects was struggling to pay the team's bills.

James King and Hailey Gist-Holden are charged in the robbery that led to the death of security guard Richard Castellana on June 11.

King was arrested near the First Midwest Bank, and prosecutors said that Gist-Holden was arrested in Georgia last week.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that the men knew each other through the Illini Panthers MidStates Football League team; Gist-Holden is the team's owner. The MSFL is an adult amateur football league.

The complaint against Gist-Holden said that players had been warned by their hotel in Downers Grove that they would have to provide their own credit cards to pay for their rooms. Gist-Holden had already disputed charges at another hotel and was thinking of moving the players to his basement to save money.

Gist-Holden said he had been pawning items and borrowing from his own mother as well, but told investigators that he was not hurting for cash, the complaint said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Castellana, 55, had retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office in 2019.

A LinkedIn profile for "Hailey Gist-Holden" says he once worked as a bank teller. His company is called "Higher Greater Happier."

Manhunt continues for suspect after security guard killed at Gary bank

A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a security guard at a bank in Gary, Indiana Friday afternoon.