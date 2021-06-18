Gary bank shooting: Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of security guard

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a security guard at a bank in Gary last week, the FBI said.

The shooting occurred on June 11 at the First Midwest Bank located at 1975 W. Ridge Road.

Two male suspects armed with a handgun and a rifle apparently ambushed the security officer, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

The officer, 55-year-old Richard Castellana, was shot and killed outside of the bank. Police believe the suspects then entered the bank and demanded money.

Richard Castellana

Police were dispatched to the area, and the sheriff’s office used dogs to track the suspects.

A 24-year-old Florida man was later found in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street and eventually charged with murdering Castellana.

James A. King, of Miami, was charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery, both felonies.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the Lake County Prosecutor’s office, a backpack containing a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and approximately $9,000 in cash was located near where King was apprehended, Martinez said.

Castellana served Cook County for 35 years and retired in 2019, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.